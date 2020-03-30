Putin: Medical university professors, students to be involved in anti-coronavirus efforts

NOVO-OGARYOVO, March 30. /TASS/. Anti-coronavirus efforts may require participation of medics of other specialization, lecturers and students of medical universities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

He noted that the workload on specialists fighting against the novel coronavirus — pulmonologists, intensivists, primary care doctors and ambulance crews — has been increasing dramatically. "That is why it is expedient to look at involving other specialists and, if need be, attracting physicians, professors and lecturers of medical universities," Putin said at a meeting with his envoys in Russia’s federal districts. "It is likewise important to have enough of nursing and paramedical staff. To these ends, it is expedient to involve interns and students of medical universities."

He also called on his envoys to ensure proper and timely payment for medical staff. "Funds for that have been allocated," he added.

"I see that most of our medics are showing incredible commitment, professionalism and discipline. We must support them," he stressed.