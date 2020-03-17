China's Hainan launches free trade zone's official website

HAIKOU, March 17. /TASS/. China's Hainan Province has launched the official website of the free trade zone and a free port with Chinese features. According to a message posted on the web page, the site offers the latest news on the life of Hainan, as well as shows potential investors the benefits of the island's free trade zone.

The site is available at www.hnftp.gov.cn and contains five key sections: News, Political Regulation and Legislature, Business Environment, Institutional Innovation, and the Captivating Hainan.

The 'News' section includes the latest information on the free trade zone and a free port's promotion. In the section dubbed 'Political Regulation and Legislature' one can find standards and legal acts. There is also a section dubbed 'One Hundred Questions and One Hundred Answers', where the audience can find information on the free trade zone and a free port, the national regime for foreign companies and a negative list for potential investors, as well as other free trade zone related questions

The 'Business Environment' section informs about Hainan's key industries, in particular, the tourism industry, and the high-tech industry. The section also includes a service window where one can get an online advice. 'Institutional Innovation' represents Hainan's latest achievements and innovations in boosting the island’s openness and promoting the construction of the free trade zone.

And finally, 'Captivating Hainan' includes texts, photo and video materials demonstrating the tropical island's beauty, its landscapes, ecology, unique flora and fauna, cultural attractions. The section also contains information about hotels, tourist sights, cuisine and shopping industry of the region.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.