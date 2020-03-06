OPEC+ talks are tough, Russia and Kazakhstan against cuts — source

VIENNA, March 6. /TASS/. Informal negotiations between Russia and OPEC in Vienna have not yet entered into a formal stage and are tough, a source familiar with the course of talks told TASS.
"Everything does not seem very good. Everything is as before," the source said. Another source confirmed that no progress was made so far; Russia and Kazakhstan are against further cuts.
Brent oil goes down by almost 5% to $47.8 a barrel on such news. At the same time, other TASS sources among delegates are confident that Russia is set to make a deal today.
The OPEC+ meeting has not yet started because bilateral consultations continue.
Russia rejected OPEC’s proposal to further cut oil production by 1.5 mln barrels daily until the year-end, sources told TASS earlier. Russia only agrees to the extension of the current deal for the second quarter, according to their information.