Organized trips of Chinese tourists to Russia suspended until mid-March

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian tour operators have suspended organized trips of Chinese tourists to Russia until at least mid-March due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Russian Union of Travel Industry informed.

The tours were suspended on January 28, after Chinese officials temporarily restricted tourism abroad in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

"Chinese tour operators inform Russian partners that no active measures will be taken until mid-March. They are confident that it will be impossible to open the borders for organized tourist groups earlier than that even in the best-case scenario. So at this point, the tourist flow is frozen," the union informed.