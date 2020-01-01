Bulgaria starts receiving Russian gas via TurkStream pipeline

SOFIA, January 1. /TASS/. Bulgaria has begun to receive Russian gas via the TurkStream gas pipeline, Executive Director of Bulgaria’s Bulgartransgaz operator Vladimir Malinov announced on Wednesday.

"Bulgartransgaz and Russia’s Gazprom Export company finalized talks in the last days of 2019 and today, Bulgaria began to receive Russian gas via Turkey instead of Ukraine," Bulgarian National Radio quoted Malinov as saying. According to him, Bulgaria will get 2.9 bln cubic meters of gas annually. Malinov added that the country’s gas infrastructure facilities were ready to absorb that amount of gas.

Bulgartransgaz executive director added that Bulgaria would be able to reduce the payment of transit fees by about 70 mln lev (35 mln euro) and gas prices would go down by five percent.