Mikhelson tops list of Russian billionaires, whose fortunes grew most in 10 years — Forbes

According to Forbes, the top three also includes businessman Gennady Timchenko, whose fortune rose to $22.7 bln ($20.8 bln more than in 2010) and head and beneficiary of Norilsk Nickel, Vladimir Potanin, whose fortune soared by $13.5 bln to $23.8 bln.

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Forbes magazine has made a rating of Russian billionaires, whose fortunes grew most between 2010 and the end of 2019. The list is topped by Chief Executive Officer of the Russian natural gas producer Novatek Leonid Mikhelson, who managed to build up his fortune by $22.6 bln — from $4.4 to $27 bln.

They are followed by head of Russian oil major Lukoil Vagit Alekperov and the main shareholder of Power Machines Alexey Mordashov. The fortune of the entrepreneurs increased by $13.2 bln and $10.3 bln, respectively.

The top 10 also includes entrepreneur Andrey Melnichenko (+$10.2 bln), Chairman of the Board of Directors of Renova Group Viktor Vekselberg (+$5.5 bln), head of USM Holdings Alisher Usmanov (+$5.3 bln), as well as the main shareholder of the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant (NLMK) Vladimir Lisin, whose fortune expanded by $5 bln. CEO of the Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company (UMMC) Andrey Kozitsyn, whose fortune grew by $4.6 billion, closes Top 10.

Forbes noted that the mentioned entrepreneurs are the beneficiaries of large metallurgical, chemical and oil and gas companies.

Earlier this month, Forbes ranked main shareholder of Nornickel Vladimir Potanin as number one on the list of the richest Russian billionaires in 2019, who made the most money this year.