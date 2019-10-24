Wife of ex-Moscow mayor tops Forbes list of Russia's richest women again

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Elena Baturina, head of Inteco Management, has topped the list of Russia’s richest women once again, according to Forbes Magazine, the magazine wrote on Thursday.

In 2019, her fortune is estimated at $1.2 bln.

The owner of online retail store Wildberries, Tatyana Bakalchuk, maintained the second position in the ranking with the fortune worth $1 bln, while Tatyana Kovalchuk ($600 mln) comes the third. Together with her husband, Yuri Kovalchuk, she holds 49.9% of shares in Bolshoi Dom 9 (Big House 9), which indirectly controls 32.3% of shares in Russia's biggest insurer Sogaz Group.