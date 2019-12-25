Main goal is to improve quality of life, Putin says

"The growth rates we have achieved are obviously insufficient for us," Putin said at the meeting with the Cabinet on Wednesday. "Every effort should be made to increase growth rates of the economy, improve its structure and quality," he noted. National Projects and national development goals are dedicated to that, Putin said.

"We will work together on progressing for delivery of these goals," the President said. "It is understood this is not a goal in itself. The goal in itself is to improve the life of citizens," he added.

Issues related to real incomes of households remain outstanding, Putin noted.

Tangible successes in respect of improving the living standards of Russians are also present within this year, the President said. They are related to development of the transport infrastructure in particular, Putin noted. "We are implementing large-scale infrastructural projects. This is indeed a very good base for development of certain key sectors of the economy. I am confident, they will be followed by main results related to the quality of life of our citizens," the head of state added.