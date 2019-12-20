Principal agreement reached at gas talks in Berlin — Sefcovic

BERLIN, December 19. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine with the mediation from the European Commission have reached at consultations in Berlin a principla agreement on gas transit, former vice president for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday.

"Talks were very intensive," Sefcovic said. "We have a principal agreement today, details will be discussed tomorrow in the capitals," he added.

This represents "good news for Europe, Russia, Ukraine and the gas market," Sefcovic noted.

Trilateral consultations on gas between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission were held in Berlin on Thursday for over six hours. The current contract between Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz on Russian gas transit expires on 31 December 2019. The previous trilateral consultations were held on October 28.