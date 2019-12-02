EC does not confirm trilateral gas meeting on December 5 — spokesperson

BRUSSELS, December 2. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has not confirmed that the next trilateral gas meeting among Russia, the EU and Ukraine will be held on December 5, EC official spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told TASS on Monday.

"From our side we cannot confirm a fixed date for the next trilateral meeting yet. We are envisaging to have it in the beginning of December," she said.

The next stage of trilateral consultations on conditions of transit and supplies of Russian natural gas to Ukraine may be held on December 5, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Alexei Orzhel said earlier on Monday. According to sources in Brussels, this date was suggested by the European Commission as early as in November but no formal confirmations took place since then.

Trilateral ministerial gas talks resumed in Brussels in September. The last meeting was held on October 28 but it did not deliver notable progress.