Russia, Equatorial Guinea discussing energy cooperation, says Putin

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Russia and Equatorial Guinea may look at possible resumption of the activities of the working group on energy cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting with President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

"We believe that the most promising areas of cooperation are geological prospecting and exploration, joint production and processing of hydrocarbons, building infrastructure, and energy. The resumption of the activities of the working group on energy cooperation would give a serious impetus to the development of ties in the fuel and energy sector," Putin said.

The Russian leader noted that bilateral trade was far from being stable so far. "We see it going up and down. But I think we should pool our efforts to even the situation, to make our cooperation stable," he said.

According to Putin, Russia sees Equatorial Guinea as its promising partner. "We are thankful to you, esteemed Mr. President, for support to our initiatives at international venues, including within the United Nations. It can be said concerning the problem of the glorification of Nazism. You voted for draft resolutions on international information security, and on non-deployment of weapons in space first," he added.