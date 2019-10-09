Hainan's forest tourism revenue reaches $30 mln

HAIKOU, October 9. /TASS/. The revenue from the forest tourism industry in China's Hainan province during the festivities celebrating the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China (October 1-7) exceeded 207,6 million yuan (about $ 29,6 million), the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

According to the news outlet, during these seven days (the "Golden Week") more than 171,500 people visited the island's tropical forests and parks.

Wuzhi Mountain, also known as the Five Fingers Mountain, Yanoda Rainforest Park, Qixian National Park and its thermal hot springs, as well as mountain fishing trips, tours of tropical forests, river rafting and other ecotourism destinations were named as the most popular among tourists.

As the newsapper reported, in order to improve the quality of the tourist services, the provincial authorities take measures to improve the quality of roads and develop tourism infrastructure. The number of new hotels is growing as well, and new tourist destinations are being launched in the region.

Hainan's total revenue from tourism industry on October 1-7 reached 7,67 billion yuan (about $ 1,09 billion), reaching an increase in 11.5% YOY. More than 4 million tourists visited Hainan resorts during the Golden Week, which is 5.8% more than in 2018.