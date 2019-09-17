Kremlin says too early to speak about boosting crude output due to attack on Saudi Aramco

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. It takes time to analyze the consequences of the attack in Saudi Arabia regarding oil volumes to be supplied to the market, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked whether Moscow plans to boost crude production volumes following the incident.

"It is not yet clear how Saudi Arabia will cope with some oil export and output ‘ceilings,’ which is why it is hardly possible to provide any short-term projections," he said. "So far there is no verifiable information, so of course it takes time to analyze," he said.

The facilities of Saudi Aramco in the east of Saudi Arabia were attacked by ten drones in the small hours on September 14. Yemeni Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement claimed responsibility for the incident. In particular, the world’s biggest oil refinery near the city of Abqaiq and a refinery near Khurais, where Saudi’s second largest oil field is located, came under the attack. As a result of the attack, the kingdom reduced crude production by 5.7 mln barrels per day out of almost 10 mln barrels.