Iran calls US’ attempts to blame it for attacks on Saudi Aramco ‘big lie’

ANKARA, September 16. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has dismissed the United States’ and Saudi Arabia’s attempts to place the blame for attack on Saudi Aramco’s oil facilities on Iran as "a big lie."

"It's a big lie. They are trying to cover up the fact that they have not been able to defeat a nation (Yemen) with the heavy weaponry," he told TASS on Monday.

Saudi Aramco facilities in the east of Saudi Arabia were attacked by ten drones in the small hours on September 14. Yemeni Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement have claimed responsibility for the incident. In particular, the world’s biggest oil refinery near the city of Abqaiq and a refinery near Khurais, where Saudi’s second largest oil field is located, came under the attack, which was followed by a strong fire.

Following the incident, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo accused the Iranian authorities of being behind these attacks, saying there were no evidence they had originated from Yemen.

The Iranian foreign ministry dismissed Pompeo’s allegations as groundless.