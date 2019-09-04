Mongolian president arrives in Vladivostok to attend EEF-2019

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga has arrived in Russia to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum.
His plane landed at the airport in Vladivostok on Wednesday, a TASS correspondent has reported.
On Tuesday, the Mongolian leader held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Mongolia’s capital of Ulan Bator. On Thursday, he is due to attend the forum’s plenary meeting along with other leaders taking part in the event.
Earlier on Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Vladivostok.
