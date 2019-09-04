{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Mongolian president arrives in Vladivostok to attend EEF-2019

The fifth Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia’s Vladivostok on September 4-6

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga has arrived in Russia to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum.

His plane landed at the airport in Vladivostok on Wednesday, a TASS correspondent has reported.

Indian prime minister arrives in Vladivostok to take part in EEF, meet with Putin

On Tuesday, the Mongolian leader held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Mongolia’s capital of Ulan Bator. On Thursday, he is due to attend the forum’s plenary meeting along with other leaders taking part in the event.

Earlier on Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Vladivostok.

The fifth Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 4-6. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS news agency is the event’s general information partner, the official photo hosting agency and moderator of the presentation zone focusing on the Russian Far East’s innovation opportunities.

