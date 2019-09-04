Indian prime minister arrives in Vladivostok to take part in EEF, meet with Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived to Russia with an official visit. The plane carrying Modi landed at the Vladivostok airport on Wednesday, a TASS correspondent reported.

Modi will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) as the main guest. On Wednesday, he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the narrow and broad formats. Before the talks, Modi and Putin will visit the Zvezda shipyard.

On Thursday, the Indian prime minister will take part in the plenary session at the EEF together with other leaders and will also visit a judo tournament.

The 5th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 4-6. The forum is organized by the Roscongress foundation. TASS is the main information partner, official photohost agency and moderator of presentations of Far East's innovation opportunities.