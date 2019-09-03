Around 200 Japanese officials and businessmen plan to participate in EEF 2019

TOKYO, September 3. /TASS/. At least 200 Japanese officials and representatives of the country's business community will take part in the Russian-Japanese business dialogue, which will be held on September 5 as part of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Hiroshige Seko said in an interview with TASS.

"A roundtable is planned to be held within the framework of the forum, where representatives of business circles of Japan and Russia will participate. It will become a place for discussing the main topics related to the future of economy of the Far East. They include development of routes along the Arctic Ocean, which is closely connected with the Arctic LNG 2 project, as well as the Trans-Siberian Railway, which is being considered for promoting pilot transport services between Japan and Europe. Like last year, about 200 people will take part in the roundtable from the Japanese side," he said.

The Minister praised the project for the construction of the second Novatek liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant Arctic LNG 2. On June 29, following the Russian-Japanese negotiations in the city of Osaka, it was announced that Novatek would sell a 10% stake in Arctic LNG 2 project to a consortium of Japanese Mitsui&Co and Jogmec, and they will become the fourth shareholder of the project.

"This is the largest energy project since the days of Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2, it is very symbolic for cooperation between Japan and Russia. In addition, the two countries will be involved in the development of the Northern Sea Route for transporting LNG, which will supply the growing Asian market. I am very pleased that Japanese companies will be engaged in it, and the Japanese government will support it," Seko said.