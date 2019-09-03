The fifth Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 4-6. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS news agency is the event’s general information partner, the official photo hosting agency and moderator of the presentation zone focusing on the Russian Far East’s innovation opportunities. Take a look how the city of Vladivostok is preparing to host the Eastern Economic Forum due to be attended by more than 8,000 people this year.
Vladivostok fully primed to host this year’s Eastern Economic Forum
The fifth Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 4-6
The campus of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) on Russky Island that is to host the 5th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on September 4-6© Yuri Smityuk/TASS Host Photo Agency
Vista-class cruise ship Costa Venezia moored at the Marine Terminal to host several informal events at the 2019 Eastern Economic Forum and accommodate its guest and participants© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honor at the Eastern Economic Forum© Yuri Smityuk/TASS Host Photo Agency
More than 8,000 people will take part in the fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia’s Vladivostok this year© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
A view of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) on Russky Island© Yuri Smityuk/TASS Host Photo Agency
A view of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) on Russky Island© Yuri Smityuk/TASS Host Photo Agency
The campus of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) on Russky Island© Yuri Smityuk/TASS Host Photo Agency
‘Far East Street’ Exhibition to be held as part of the Eastern Economic Forum© Yuri Smityuk/TASS Host Photo Agency
"Far East Street’ guests will get acquainted with unique cultures and traditions of the inhabitants of the Far East along with major economic, infrastructure, tourist, and cultural projects being implemented in the region© Yuri Smityuk/TASS Host Photo Agency
Eleven regions of the Far East will be participating in the exhibition, which will be open to EEF guests and participants from September 3 to 6© Yuri Smityuk/TASS Host Photo Agency
