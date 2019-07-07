Air carriers’ losses from suspension of service with Georgia estimated at over $47mln

TYNDA /Amur region/, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s transport ministry has preliminarily estimated air companies’ losses from the suspension of air service with Georgia at three billion rubles (47.03 million US dollars), Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh said on Sunday.

"Calculations are continued. Preliminarily, we estimate the sum at about three billion rubles. It is a preliminary sum and includes direct loses and partially lost profits," he said, adding that air companies would be through with the calculations by the end of next week.

Air service between Russia and Georgia will be suspended from July 8. The decision was taken amidst anti-Russian protests in Georgia.

Russia’s transport ministry plans to develop a universal technique of calculating financial losses of air carriers in case of suspension of air service due to reasons beyond their control.