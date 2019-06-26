German companies plan to invest around 395 mln euro per year in Russia, says survey

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The total amount of investments in Russia planned by 44 German companies within the next 12 months is roughly 395 mln euro, according to a survey conducted by the Russian-German Chamber of Commerce among 141 companies in May-June 2019.

"The readiness to invest among the interviewed companies rose by almost one quarter compared with December 2018. Thirty-nine percent of respondents plan to invest in Russia within the next 12 months against 30% in December. Meanwhile, 61% of respondents plan no investment within the next year against 70% in December. Out of 55 companies planning investment in Russia within the next 12 months, 44 unveiled its amount that totally stands at around 395 mln euro, which is considerably lower than the amount specified by companies in December 2018 within one year - 628 mln euro," the survey said.

German investors consider agriculture and food industry (51%), IT and telecommunications (46%), machine building and machine tool building (28%) and energy and healthcare (26% each) as most promising sectors of the Russian economy in terms of growth.