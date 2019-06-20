Yandex shares surge to historic maximum after Putin statements

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Shares of Russian IT company Yandex on the Moscow Exchange rose to a historic maximum after the company was mentioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual televised Q&A session.

In peak value, on Thursday the company's stock price reached 2,531.6 rubles ($40.15) per share, which is 2.49% higher than the day before. At the moment, the shares are trading at 2,511.6 rubles ($39.8), which is 1.79% higher than the figure the day before.

Earlier Putin said that Yandex is a "wonderful company" that successfully competes in the Russian technology market with such major players as Google.