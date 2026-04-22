Russia ready to export SAM systems to Southeast Asian countries — Rosoboronexport

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22. /TASS/. Russia is ready to expand cooperation with Southeast Asian countries by organizing the export of anti-aircraft weapon systems that have proven highly effective in combat, the arms exporting company Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) told TASS.

"The Russian defense industry has developed a range of air defense systems across all segments - from man-portable air defense systems to long-range air defense missile systems. Many of these have proven highly effective in combat. Rosoboronexport is open to cooperation with Southeast Asian countries on air defense systems offered for export," the company stated.

Rosoboronexport noted that a model of the Pantsir-S1M surface-to-air missile/gun system, developed by the High Precision Systems holding company of the Rostec state corporation, was presented at the Defense Services Asia (DSA 2026) international exhibition of arms and military equipment. "It can be effectively used in combination with other air defense systems. Other advantages of the Russian air defense missile and gun system include the ability to use three types of surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), including short-range SAMs designed to combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The system is also capable of destroying not only airborne but also ground targets and facilities. Furthermore, the Pantsir-S1M features high mobility and the capability to fire on the move," the company added.

DSA is one of the largest defense exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region. The event is taking place from April 20-23 in Kuala Lumpur.