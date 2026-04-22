Rus-PE munition is modernized in collaboration with its operators — Kalashnikov

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22. /TASS/. The latest portable reconnaissance and strike system with the Rus-PE guided munition is continuously being modernized based on experience gained in the special military operation and is acquiring new capabilities, Director of the Kalashnikov Group Division for the Export of Drones and Loitering Munitions Leonid Rokeakh told TASS at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international arms and military equipment exhibition in Malaysia.

"All our products are continuously being tested in the special military operation zone. Our designers work closely with product users, receive feedback from them, and make improvements in accordance with their recommendations. This is an ongoing process. We are not yet disclosing the main options for future modifications to the Rus-PE. There is a technical requirement specification from the Russian Ministry of Defense, which is being implemented. There is also an export version of this loitering munition, for which we are taking into account foreign customers’ requests. The Kalashnikov Group aims to create a product that meets all the requirements set by the consumer and, of course, the customer," Rokeakh noted.

According to him, the loitering munition continues to receive new AI elements. "Today, everything is changing very rapidly, technology is advancing at a rapid pace, and AI elements are present in the entire line of Kalashnikov Group loitering munitions, including the Rus-PE and KUB-2. This is reflected in the intelligent automatic target guidance and tracking system, which can operate autonomously without operator input. The operator only confirms that the target is real to avoid errors. Therefore, our products are being improved, modernized, and supplemented with additional elements, including AI, on a monthly basis," Rokeakh said.

The loitering munition was demonstrated for the first time in the Asia-Pacific region at the exhibition in Malaysia. The Rus-PE had its international premiere in February 2026 at an exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The DSA exhibition is being held in Kuala Lumpur from April 20-23. Kalashnikov Group products are being showcased as part of the joint Russian exhibit of the arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec).