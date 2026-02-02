Russia to showcase newest BTR-22 APC at exhibition in Riyadh

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia’s newest BTR-22 armored personnel carrier will be unveiled at the World Defense Show 2026, an international defense and security exhibition to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from February 8 to 12, the press service of the Rosoboronexport weapons exporter (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) reported.

"Russia’s newest BTR-22 armored personnel carrier, showcased at the static display at World Defense Show 2026, will have its world premiere. This vehicle was developed based on combat experience with wheeled armored vehicles. It features a new layout and significantly improved ballistic protection and blast resistance," the press service said.

It added that, depending on the needs of Rosoboronexport's customers, the BTR-22 can be equipped with the crew compartment from the BTR-82A or with the new Ballista remotely controlled weapon station with a 30mm 2A42 cannon, which features selectable rate of fire. The Ballista can also be equipped with two anti-tank missiles, significantly increasing the armored personnel carrier's capabilities to destroy armored targets and fortified positions.