Forpost UAVs designed to detect, destroy unmanned Ukrainian boats — expert

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The Forpost reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicles perform a variety of missions for the Russian Armed Forces. During the detection and elimination of Ukrainian unmanned boats in the Black Sea, the UAV is capable of operating remotely and detecting targets remaining out of range of the Ukrainian forces’ defenses, Denis Fedutinov, who specializes in unmanned aerial vehicles, told TASS.

"The Forpost UAVs are currently performing a variety of important tasks for the Russian Armed Forces. They fully meet the requirements of multifunctional unmanned systems. <…> Among the current tasks performed by these UAVs is the detection and elimination of high-speed unmanned explosive-laden boats in the Black Sea. Operating from great distances, they are capable of detecting the boats while remaining beyond the range of their defenses. They can then use their own weapons against the targets or direct other weapons, including kamikaze drones," the expert said.

According to him, the UAVs are also used for reconnaissance and surveillance in areas bordering the special military operation zone, security monitoring, and the detection of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups. "The high interest of military operators in this unmanned system is explained by the UAV's ability to perform long flights over long distances while carrying a significant payload, which includes a variety of reconnaissance and strike components," Fedutinov added.

He noted that the UAV's multi-channel optoelectronic system allows for the detection of ground targets during the day and at night, monitoring a swath tens of kilometers wide along the flight path and providing target designation for ground-or air-based precision weapons. "Radar and electronic reconnaissance systems make it possible to identify and analyze radio sources, etc. Finally, the UAVs can also carry light air-launched weapons, which ensures quick neutralization of identified targets," the expert emphasized.

The export version of the Forpost-RE system is demonstrated for the first time at the Egypt Defense Expo (EDEX) international defense and security event that is held in Cairo from December 1 to 4.