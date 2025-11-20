Battles for DPR’s Konstantinovka already underway within city limits — Putin

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian troops are already engaged in combat within the city limits of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin said during a visit to a command post of the Battlegroup West.

Requesting a report from the new commander of the Battlegroup South, he urged him to "focus closely on the situation in Konstantinovka," noting that, as far as he was informed, fighting was already underway inside the settlement.

Putin also requested updates on the situation in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka area and, in particular, around Seversk.