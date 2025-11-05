NATO spying on Burevestnik missile trials inconsequential — military analyst

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. NATO's spy activities during Russia’s trials of the Burevestnik cruise missile did not impact the tests, Alexander Mikhailov, chief of the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, told TASS.

Vladimir Putin said earlier that a NATO reconnaissance vessel was present in the area where the Burevestnik missile’s test was taking place on October 21. "Yes, they do keep a close eye on our trials, using their entire satellite constellation and long-range surveillance equipment, along with the reconnaissance systems installed on submarines deployed to northern seas. Still, all this is unlikely to impact the quality of our trials and the development of new types of weapons," Mikhailov pointed out.

The expert also emphasized that Russia never made a secret of its cutting-edge military and technical solutions. "Undoubtedly, our country is in no rush to beat its chest with statements about super missiles like Donald Trump likes to do. We perform the entire cycle, developing, testing and putting new military goods into service. Everything goes according to schedule. If the Russian president announces some innovations that will be supplied to the army, it means that these goods have undergone the whole cycle of trials and production," the military analyst noted.

According to Mikhailov, Russia’s work to develop and unveil new types of weapons "is the result of what the United States started." "This has to do with its refusal to carry out the necessary activities under international treaties on strategic security by withdrawing from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, and so on. Those were the fundamental agreements that ensured the very security architecture," the expert stressed.

Vladimir Putin announced on November 4 that Russia was working on the next generation of nuclear-powered cruise missiles, which would later become hypersonic. The head of state also said that the new generations of weapons would involve a nuclear generator similar to that of the Burevestnik cruise missile.