MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia will be able to supply allied nations with the Oreshnik system once mass production of the missiles is in full swing, according to Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).

In an interview with TASS, Stepanov highlighted the capabilities of Russia's defense industry, noting that it can produce up to 25 Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missiles per month. This capacity allows the Russian armed forces to field approximately 300 Oreshnik missile systems annually.

However, Stepanov emphasized that these figures are not definitive limits. "I wouldn’t cap it at this number," he stated. "If necessary, production can be scaled up to supply additional export batches to our key foreign partners."

Regarding the special warhead, Stepanov pointed out that Russia's plutonium reserves are ample enough to equip thousands of systems. He compared this to the United States, which holds about 90 tons of weapons-grade plutonium, whereas Russia possesses approximately 128 tons.

"Displaying Russia's nuclear flag across different continents could make the West think twice about initiating escalation," he remarked.

He further explained that such capabilities serve not only as a strategic deterrent but also as a diplomatic tool that can be extended to Russia's foreign partners and allies. Stepanov called for adjustments to existing treaties and legal frameworks to facilitate the deployment of these systems in regions requiring heightened attention, thereby safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the commencement of serial production of the Oreshnik system by the Russian defense industry, as stated during an awards ceremony at the Kremlin honoring the developers of the Burevestnik and Poseidon systems.