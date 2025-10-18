MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 215 servicemen, four artillery pieces, and an ammunition depot in one day as a result of actions by Russia’s South battlegroup, Senior Officer of the battlegroup’s press center Evgeny Tretyakov reported.

"The enemy lost up to 215 servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made MaxxPro armored vehicle, four field artillery guns, and ten vehicles. An ammunition depot and two logistics warehouses were destroyed," Tretyakov said.

According to him, thanks to skillful tactical maneuvers, units of the South battlegroup improved their positions along the forward edge. During the day, they struck Ukrainian forces from three mechanized brigades, one air assault brigade, as well as brigades of the National Guard and Territorial Defense of Ukraine in the areas of Dronovka, Zvanovka, Stepanovka, Ivanopolye, Berestok, and Konstantinovka.