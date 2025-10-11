Russian fighters begin full-fledged urban battles in Seversk, DPR — expert

LUGANSK, October 11. /TASS/. Russian military personnel have launched full-fledged urban battles in Seversk, Donetsk People's Republic, and are operating in the city in small, maneuverable groups, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, he told TASS that the Russian army had advanced this week in the north of Seversk, as well as to the south and east of the settlement.

"Full-fledged urban fighting has begun in Seversk, as our military personnel are already starting to work in the city in small maneuverable groups from the northern part," he said. Marochko noted that Russian fighters are advancing in the city, despite the "fierce resistance" of the Ukrainian soldiers.