Russia tests upgraded Krab drones with stronger anti-jamming systems

ST. PETERSBURG, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Innovation Flight Systems Company has developed and successfully tested Krab unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with advanced anti-jamming systems in several frontline zones of the special military operation in Ukraine, a Company representative told TASS on Thursday.

At the forum titled "Protection of Civilian Facilities from Drone Attacks and Commercial Use of UAV Systems," the Company showcased Krab-10 and Krab-15 drones with maximum carrying capacity. They can be employed both for reconnaissance and munition-dropping missions.

Both models feature an unusual inverted L-shaped design, the Company representative noted.

"We sought to separate the powerplant and radio control to ensure stronger signal transmission," he explained.

Another distinctive aspect of these UAVs is their ability to operate across multiple frequency bands simultaneously. In addition, the drones are equipped with an automatic function allowing them to leave jamming zones, he added.

Both UAV types have been tested in several frontline sectors during the operation, he said.

A Krab-10 drone has a flight and return range of about 20 km, a cruise speed of 54 km/h, and a payload of 3 kg.