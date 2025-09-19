Almaz-Antey doubles production of S-350 Vityaz, S-400 Triumph air defense missile systems

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Almaz-Antey air defense concern has more than doubled its production of the S-350 Vityaz and S-400 Triumph air defense missile systems in 2025.

"The commissioning of new production facilities allowed the concern not only to deliver some equipment to the troops ahead of schedule, but also to quadruple the production of a number of products and increase the output of other missile systems. Over the past year alone, the production of technical equipment for the S-350 Vityaz and S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile systems has more than doubled, and serial production of new types of missile weapons has been mastered," the company said in a news release.