DONETSK, September 14. /TASS/. Russian units are gradually destroying the logistics of the Ukrainian army in Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DRP), the region’s head Denis Pushilin said, adding that the Ukrainian forces will not be able to hold out in the city for long.

"In the Konstantinovka direction the situation for the enemy group continues to deteriorate, and we see that logistics are being cut off, with [the Ukrainian Armed Forces] having less and less chance of holding out for a long period of time in Konstantinovka," he said in an interview with VGTRK reporter Andrey Rudenko posted on his Telegram channel.

The strikes by Russian troops are worsening the position of Ukrainian troops, including those stationed in neighboring Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, Pushilin added.