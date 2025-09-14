{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukrainian army’s logistics being destroyed in Konstantinovka — DPR head

The strikes by Russian troops are worsening the position of Ukrainian troops, including those stationed in neighboring Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, Denis Pushilin added

DONETSK, September 14. /TASS/. Russian units are gradually destroying the logistics of the Ukrainian army in Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DRP), the region’s head Denis Pushilin said, adding that the Ukrainian forces will not be able to hold out in the city for long.

"In the Konstantinovka direction the situation for the enemy group continues to deteriorate, and we see that logistics are being cut off, with [the Ukrainian Armed Forces] having less and less chance of holding out for a long period of time in Konstantinovka," he said in an interview with VGTRK reporter Andrey Rudenko posted on his Telegram channel.

The strikes by Russian troops are worsening the position of Ukrainian troops, including those stationed in neighboring Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, Pushilin added.

Tags
UkraineMilitary operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian army loses about 1,330 troops in area of special military operation in 24 hours
Russia’s air defense shot down four guided aerial bombs, one HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 361 fixed-wing drones, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Russian fighters grinding elite units of Ukrainian army in Dobropolye area — DPR head
"The salient made by our units in the Dobropolye direction remains," Denis Pushilin said
Read more
Russian forces take control over railroad bridge, island on Dnieper
It was a difficult task due to enemy drones, however, it was accomplished with air support, a battalion commander known as Bars noted
Read more
Chairlift collapses in resort area in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria
Six people were injured with five of them hospitalized
Read more
Rubio calls violation of Polish airspace ‘unacceptable’ — Reuters
However, Rubio did not claim that the actions of which European countries accuse Moscow were intentional, the agency noted
Read more
Epidemiologist says plague in Mongolia poses no threat to Russia
According to Gennady Onishchenko, the disease is circulating among rodents, such as ground squirrels and tarbagan marmots
Read more
Press review: Europe boosts Ukraine arms as Kirk murder exposes US divide and violence
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 12th
Read more
West will eventually force Ukraine to recognize its lost territories as Russian — envoy
Miroshnik recalled that today the territories in question "are four continental territories, plus the Crimean Peninsula - these are constitutional territories of Russia"
Read more
Prince Harry arrives in Ukraine — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the Duke of Sussex will meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko
Read more
Kiev troops practically left Kupyansk — official
Only small groups are staying in their well-fortified areas and are actively withdrawing from frontline positions, said Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Military-Civil Administration
Read more
EU intends to tighten its visa policy towards Russian citizens — newspaper
According to Politico, the EU will publish new regulations by the end of the year that will contain stricter recommendations for issuing visas to Russians
Read more
Merz government risks dragging Germany into conflict with Russia — opposition leader
Sahra Wagenknecht drew attention to the fact that the German authorities are discussing all new steps in the situation around Ukraine, including sending in troops
Read more
World of future is world of love and friendship — Putin
Read more
Nepal mass riots kill over 70 people — official figures
People died in protests on September 8, and as a result of subsequent arson and riots on September 9, the government’s representative Ek Narayan Aryal said
Read more
Israel slams UNGA as 'political circus,' rejects resolution on state for Palestine
There is no reference to the simple fact that Hamas is solely responsible for the continuation of the war, through its refusal to return the hostages and disarm, the Israeli foreign ministry said
Read more
Russian cuisine should be recognized as country's intangible heritage — ministry
The document has been developed by a working group on issues of popularization of Russian cuisine under Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry, which has been submitted to executive authorities of Russian constituent entities
Read more
Poland scrambles fighter jets allegedly due to UAV threat
Earlier, Ukraine reported an air raid alarm in the Volyn region
Read more
Putin congratulates Maia Sandu on winning Moldovan presidential election
Sandu won the election with 57.7% of the vote
Read more
Press review: Analysts note Poland drone gains as French protesters set out to oppose all
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 11th
Read more
Special services of several countries spend $4 billion on Serbia’s collapse — Vucic
The Serbian president explained that he had to remain silent before because doing so would have violated Serbia's neutrality toward the possible instigators of the protest
Read more
Russia’s Bastion systems deliver strike with Oniks missiles on simulated enemy group
It reported that the drills were held within the framework of the West 2025 military exercise
Read more
Russian forces liberate Novonikolayevka in Dnepropetrovsk Region — top brass
Moreover, Russia’s battlegroup South has defeated Ukraine’s Foreign Legion units in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours
Read more
Houthis attack Tel Aviv with ‘hypersonic ballistic missile’ — spokesman
"The operation successfully achieved its goals," the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel quoted the spokesman as saying
Read more
Zelensky has strongest security guarantees for his visit to Moscow — envoy
"For him, the main danger is, 'What if I have to reach an agreement?’," Rodion Miroshnik explained
Read more
Russia, Belarus begin Zapad 2025 joint exercise — Russian Defense Ministry
The military from the two countries will practice control over battlegroups in the event of a localized aggression against the Union State, the ministry specified
Read more
'Bloody monster' Kiev celebrates Kirk’s murder, Russian assets’ future: MFA statements
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the collective West is trying "by hook or by crook to fit a legal framework for the confiscation, or put another way, theft" of Russian assets
Read more
Putin praises Moscow’s contribution to special military op efforts
More than 500 Moscow enterprises are producing critical products for the front
Read more
Progress MS-32 spacecraft with scientific equipment and a new spacesuit docks with the ISS
The installation will be used as part of the Ekran-M project, designed to use the advantages of the space vacuum to create high-purity semiconductors
Read more
White House requests $58 mln for protection of officials after Kirk’s killing — Bloomberg
The administration also signaled support for expanding resources to safeguard lawmakers, the report says
Read more
At least 25 people injured in Madrid bar explosion
Fire crews are working at the scene
Read more
Russian army takes number of new positions east of Sumy's Yunakovka in one week — expert
"There was also a small advance in the direction of Khoten as our troops advanced from the southwest of Yunakovka," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Ukrainian army loses about 1,465 troops in all areas of special military op in 24 hours
The spokesmen also described in detail the enemy’s losses of hardware and equipment
Read more
At least 26 police wounded in large-scale anti-migration protest in London
In all, between 110,000 and 150,000 people took part in the event, which, according to the police, exceeded the organizers’ expectations by far
Read more
UAV incident in Poland highlights Trump’s detachment from Europe’s defense — NYT
For Moscow, the newspaper says, this reaction from Washington, coupled with the recent US decision to end a training program for frontline European states, could signal that "Americans are shifting the burden of Europe’s defense onto Europeans themselves"
Read more
Mercedes-Benz files trademark application in Russia
According to the service, the application for registration of the Mercedes-Benz trademark was received on September 10, 2025, from Germany
Read more
Swiss politician suggests Ukrainian-Western provocation behind Polish airspace incident
According to Guy Mettan, the primary goal of such a provocation would be to pressure US President Donald Trump into imposing additional sanctions on Russia
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
German politician questions Russia's involvement in incident with UAVs in Poland
Read more
US wants to gather more data about incident in Poland before drawing conclusions — Rubio
There's no doubt that those drones were intentionally launched, the question is whether the drones were targeted to go into Poland, US Secretary of State noted
Read more
Memorial service for Charlie Kirk to be held in Arizona on September 21
The event will be held at a stadium in the city of Glendale
Read more
Putin praises Moscow’s contribution to special military op efforts
Putin added that the cultural and moral code of Muscovites and of the entire Russian multinational people, includes a sense of high responsibility for the fate of the Motherland, a readiness to always come to the rescue, to lend a shoulder
Read more
Russia will not allow fake agreements to be concluded on Ukraine, envoy says
Miroshnik considers it important for Russia, for the world community and for Ukraine itself to conclude agreements secured in a proper legal manner
Read more
Ukrainian army’s logistics being destroyed in Konstantinovka — DPR head
The strikes by Russian troops are worsening the position of Ukrainian troops, including those stationed in neighboring Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, Denis Pushilin added
Read more
Acoustic detector developed in Russia to detect fiber optic FPV drones
Over 20 units of the detector have been distributed for testing in various operational zones
Read more
No EU or NATO state ready to send troops to Ukraine — US expert
Steve Gill opined that opportunities for bilateral cooperation between Russia and the US in the economy and the implementation of joint projects in the Arctic may be missed due to the continued supply of weapons to the Kiev regime and statements about the possibility of strengthening anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Moscow will give a harsh response to theft of Russian assets in European Union — MFA
"If the European Union dares to steal Russian assets, the consequences for the entire global financial system will be extremely negative," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Tu-22M3 long-range bombers carry out bombing raid on simulated enemy
The long-range aviation pilots staged an air strike against a conditional enemy "with the aim of disrupting the control system and destroying critical facilities", the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
At least 35 space industry companies to move to newly created National Space Center
According to Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov, the new center will house, among other things, control centers for Russia’s entire orbital constellation, including communication, navigation and remote sensing satellites and laboratories and design bureaus
Read more
IN BRIEF: Isolation, diversity, future: Putin speaks at culture forum
The president described Russia’s national and cultural diversity as a "priceless gift," stressing the need to maintain a balance between innovation and timeless values, and declaring that efforts to abolish cultures are unacceptable
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
EU foreign policy chief wants to defend European interests with carrot-and-stick approach
China, Russia, North Korea, and Belarus are changing the world order, Kaja Kallas said
Read more
Putin praises Moscow as one of best cities on planet
Speaking in Zaryadye, the Russian leader congratulated not only Muscovites on the capital’s anniversary but also everyone who loves the megacity and considers it one of the best in the world
Read more
Blast rocks oil storage facility near Ukraine’s Kiev
Details of the incident are unknown
Read more
IN BRIEF: Slowing economic growth, lower inflation — Central Bank highlights
The current economic situation sets the general direction for reducing the key rate, Elvira Nabiullina said
Read more
Launch of Soyuz MS-28 manned mission to the ISS scheduled for November 27
The spacecraft’s crew will comprise crew comprises Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikayev and NASA astronaut Christopher Williams
Read more
Russia, Belarus to practice destroying sabotage groups during Zapad drills — top brasss
The Russia-Belarus Zapad 2025 joint strategic drills began on September 12
Read more
Russian, Belarusian troops repel air attack by simulated enemy during Zapad drills
The ministry specified that, during the air defense exercises, servicemen destroyed over 40 targets simulating the drones of a hypothetical enemy
Read more
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Second string of Nord Stream 2 almost ready — German Economy Ministry
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction activities can be completed in August, and the goal of the company is to launch the pipeline as early as this year
Read more
Moscow Exchange resumes trading with slight decline
Earlier, the exchange reported suspending trading on the stock market due to an error
Read more
Press review: US may reduce focus on China as Switzerland weighs peacekeepers in Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 8th
Read more
FACTBOX: What we known about arrest of suspected killer of Kirk
The killer is believed to be 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson, the New York Post reported, citing law enforcement sources
Read more
Trump vows to impose sanctions on Russia once NATO countries stop buying its oil
The US president also called on NATO countries to impose 50-100% tariffs on China
Read more
Ukrainian soldiers encircled in Sumy Region — Russian security officials
The Ukranian brigade command has ceased all attempts to break the encirclement and provide supplies
Read more
Some 290,000 attacks on Russian Central Election Commission portal registered
The attacks did not affect the course of elections, Pamfilova noted
Read more
Italy ready to support new sanctions against Russia — top diplomat
Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that the bloc is finalizing the 19th package of sanctions against Russia
Read more
Kiev regime does not aspire for peace, interested in continuing conflict — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya noted that as Vladimir Zelensky’s popularity rating and the level of confidence in him are plummeting, "continued combat" becomes a "tool of political survival" for the Ukrainian authorities
Read more
Conflict with Russia would be Germany's end — German politician
"We won’t be persuaded that by getting more servicemen, more drones, more tanks we can seriously stand up to a nuclear power," Sara Wagenknecht said
Read more
Russia enveloping Ukrainian forces in Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrov agglomeration — DPR head
Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the DPR head, said earlier that Ukrainian battlegroups in Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov were under full fire control of Russian forces
Read more
At least 14 people injured in an explosion in a bar in Madrid
Fire crews are working at the scene
Read more
Europe hides secret defense production sites in West Ukraine — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, Europe earlier viewed West Ukraine as a safe place, due to its proximity to Poland and NATO, but now this territory has been subjected to a combined high-precision strike
Read more
Putin to have several regional trips this week “with extensive geography” — Kremlin
"The geography will be extensive, the trips will be interesting, informative and useful," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Bulgaria sees mass protests for resignation of cabinet, against introduction of euro
Among the participants in the protest was European Parliament member Petar Volgin, who demanded that the country's independence be ensured
Read more
Top Polish diplomat says some drones that entered Poland came from Ukraine
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk once again called the incident a "Russian operation"
Read more
North Korean leader’s sister warns South Korea against drills with US
"I remind the US, Japan and the ROK that the reckless show of strength made by them in real action in the vicinity of the DPRK, which is the wrong place, will inevitably bring bad results to themselves," Kim Yo Jong said
Read more
Trump promises to ‘look into Soros’ over suspicions of organizing protests in US
On August 27, the US president called for the financier and his son to be held accountable for supporting violent protests in the US
Read more
Netanyahu claims Hamas leaders in Qatar still alive, calls for their elimination
"Getting rid of them would rid the main obstacle to releasing all our hostages and ending the war," the minister said
Read more
Europe must be punished, US ignored after hybrid war between West, Russia — Medvedev
According to the politician, Europe "became the primary stronghold of Russophobia globally," undermined the Istanbul agreements, initiated the sanctions campaign, and fueled the most extreme war factions without considering the losses suffered by both sides of the conflict
Read more
Most UN states do not sign declaration on Russia’s involvement in Poland drone incident
Merely 46 out of 193 UN member states have signed the declaration
Read more
Forty-one Portuguese mercenaries eliminated in Ukraine by March 2024 — Russian Embassy
They are not protected by international law and are therefore a legitimate military target for Russian forces, the Russian Embassy in Portugal said
Read more
UAV attacks Smolensk NPP, no damage, radiation levels normal — Rosatom
This attack marks the second recent attempt by Ukrainian forces to target Russian nuclear facilities
Read more
Russian air defenses destroy over 30 dones in St. Petersburg Region
Governor Alexander Drozdenko emphasized that there were no casualties
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine continues due to Kiev’s unrealistic demands — US expert
"The ongoing demands from Zelensky, presented as if he is winning the war, are completely inconsistent with reality of the battlefield, where Ukraine is losing, and losing decisively," Steve Gill noted
Read more
‘Hey, fascist! Catch!’ says bullet casing found in Kirk shooting — governor
Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that the rifle cartridges contained anti-fascist and LGBT (recognized as extremist and prohibited in Russia) engravings
Read more
Two people die in cable car accident on Russia’s Mt. Elbrus: what is known
The fatal accident occurred after a rope slipped off the balance beam on a chairlift owned by a private company
Read more
Poland not ready for consultations with Russia on drone incident — diplomat
"This looks like a provocation or a misunderstanding, which the Polish side is not willing to clarify," Mikhail Ulyanov said
Read more
US tells other G7 states to introduce tariffs against buyers of Russian oil
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent "also welcomed commitments to increase sanctions pressure and explore using immobilized Russian sovereign assets to further benefit Ukraine’s defense"
Read more
Kiev wants Moscow to abandon negotiations — Russia’s special envoy
Rodion Miroshnik elaborated that Ukraine’s overarching strategy is to manipulate the political atmosphere domestically, inciting anger among the population and making daily life unbearable
Read more
Peace in Ukraine close thanks to US-Russia talks — head of Russian Direct Investment Fund
Kirill Dmitriev noted the failure of attempts to put pressure on Moscow with sanctions
Read more
Envoy states lack of framework for future agreements between Russia and Ukraine
In this context, the Ambassador-at-Large noted that the possibility of raising the level of direct Russian-Ukrainian contacts in Istanbul "is not such a key point that would affect the negotiations"
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Share of Russian oil in India's imports will remain at its maximum level — analysts
According to its analysts, Russian oil supplies will remain necessary for New Delhi in terms of price and competitiveness, despite the West’s sanctions policy
Read more
Docking of Progress MS-32 with ISS proceeded normally — cosmonaut
"For today, we still have some final post-docking procedures planned, and tomorrow we will open the hatches and start unloading Progress," Alexey Zubritsky said
Read more
Russian fighters improve position on approaches to Krasny Liman in one week — DPR head
Russian units have been very active in moving towards Yampol this week, Pushilin added
Read more
Some 16 mln people have voted in elections at various levels in Russian regions
Almost 12,000 people out of 17,700 registered have already voted at extraterritorial polling stations in Moscow, Pamfilova said
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Russia becomes only country to produce aircraft all on its own — deputy PM
Denis Manturov said there are no other countries where absolutely all components are manufactured
Read more
Trump’s call to NATO to stop Russian oil imports may be attempt to delay sanctions — WP
"His proposal, announced on social media, is unlikely to land with several members of the 32-country alliance," according to the report
Read more
Ex-chairwoman of Nepal’s Supreme Court sworn in as head of interim cabinet
The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace in Kathmandu
Read more