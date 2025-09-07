Russian forces hit Ukraine’s military bases, industrial facility in Kiev

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a massive strive on Ukrainian drone production, storage and launch sites, air bases, the Kiev-67 industrial facility, and a logistics base in Kiev, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Today, on September 7, the Russian armed forces delivered a massive strike with high-precision weapons and combat unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian drone production, assembly, repairs, storage, and launch sites, as well as on air bases in the central, southern, and eastern parts of Ukraine, including the Kiev-67 industrial facility in Kiev’s western suburb, and the STS-Group logistics base in Kiev’s southern suburb," it said.

According to the ministry, "all the designated facilities were wiped out." "No other facilities in Kiev were targeted," it added.