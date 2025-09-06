LUGANSK, September 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces launched a series of strikes on Lugansk, since Kiev is "losing everywhere" on the line of combat contact, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS by.

"If we are talking about strikes on Lugansk, then military-political goals are clearly being pursued here, since Kiev is currently losing everywhere on the line of combat contact. With such strikes, the Ukrainian command is trying to raise the morale of Ukrainian soldiers and, naturally, to show that they still have the strength and means to launch terrorist strikes on peaceful, rear areas of the republic," he said.

On the night of September 5, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a series of strikes using UAVs on Lugansk. Kiev attacked a fuel depot on the outskirts of Lugansk, after which air defense forces shot down seven Ukrainian drones in the sky over the eastern part of the city.