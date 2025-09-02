Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys 40 Ukrainian UAV control posts over past day

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup West shot down 34 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones and destroyed 40 enemy UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control posts over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup West Spokesman Leonid Sharov reported on Tuesday.

"Air defense units, mobile fire support groups and electronic warfare posts suppressed and destroyed 34 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," he said. "In addition, Russian forces uncovered and destroyed 40 UAV control posts, seven electronic warfare stations, one counterbattery radar station, six Starlink stations and five field ammunition depots."

Sharov also reported that fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an M113 armored personnel carrier, two armored vehicles, 24 motor vehicles, one howitzer and two self-propelled artillery guns.