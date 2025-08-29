Russian army creating fire trap for Ukrainian troops by liberating Nelepovka — expert

LUGANSK, August 29. /TASS/. The liberation of the community of Nelepovka by the Russian army creates a fire pocket for the group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine deployed between this settlement and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The capture of Nelepovka is a major success for Russian troops. First of all, it is another settlement on the way to liberating the settlement of Konstantinovka. Also, a full-fledged fire pocket has now been formed between Chasov Yar and this community where Ukrainian militants who are in this direction may be," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Nelepovka by Battlegroup South units on August 28.