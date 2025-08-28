Russia’s defense chief inspects Battlegroup Center in special military operation area

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov inspected the Battlegroup Center and listened to commanders’ reports on the situation in the area of its responsibility, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"During his work at a command post of the Battlegroup Center, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov listened to reports by commanders and headquarters officers on the current situation and the troop operations for destroying the enemy in the zone of responsibility," the ministry said in a statement.

"Battlegroup Commander Colonel General Valery Solodchuk reported to the defense minister on the fulfillment of combat objectives by the Battlegroup’s units in operational directions within the areas of responsibility with the active use of unmanned aerial vehicles, and also on troop logistic support," it said.

The command staff reported to the defense minister that the Battlegroup had set up the Center for developing and using unmanned engineering systems, the ministry reported.

"During his work in an engineering unit of the Battlegroup Center, [Defense Minister] Andrey Belousov was briefed that the Battlegroup had established the Center for preparing, developing and using unmanned engineering systems. This Center deals with the tasks of developing and upgrading unmanned aerial vehicles and ground robotic platforms based on the experience of the special military operation, providing integrated training for their operators and creating dropping systems for various engineering munitions," it said.