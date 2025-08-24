MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The units of the Ukrainian armed forces lost around 1,270 troops in all directions of the special military operation in 24 hours, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

In particular, more than 170 troops were lost in the responsibility area of Battlegroup North, over 220 troops - in the responsibility area of Battlegroup West, more than 175 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup South, up to 420 troops - in the responsibility area of Battlegroup Center, over 230 troops - in the responsibility area of Battlegroup East, and up to 55 troops - in the responsibility area of Battlegroup Dnepr.

Units of Battlegroup North inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized, three airborne assault, and a jaeger brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, and a territorial defense brigade near settlements of Yunakovka, Alekseyevka, Korchakovka, Sadki, Bunyakino, and Novaya Guta in the Sumy region. In the Kharkov direction, units of the mechanized and motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army were defeated near settlements of Okhrimovka and Volchansk in the Kharkov region. The Ukrainian army lost two combat armored vehicles, four cars, six field artillery guns, including three Western-made ones, and an electronic warfare station. Six ammunition and material depots were destroyed.

Units of Battlegroup West improved their tactical position. The formations of mechanized, assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades were defeated near settlements of Monachinovka, Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, Karpovka, Kirovsk, and Kolodezi in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy lost a tank, four combat armored vehicles, 11 cars, a Western-made artillery piece, a counter-battery station, and five electronic warfare stations. Four ammunition depots were destroyed.

Units of Battlegroup South took up more advantageous lines and positions. The manpower and equipment of four mechanized, airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian army, marine infantry and territorial defense brigades near settlements of Aleksandro-Kalinovo, Seversk, Stepanovka, Konstantinovka, and Dronovka of the Donetsk People's Republic were defeated. The enemy lost an armored combat vehicle, five cars, a Western-made field artillery gun, and two electronic warfare stations. An ammunition depot and two supply depots were destroyed.

In the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South, defeat was inflicted on formations of two mechanized, assault, and jaeger brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine brigade, a territorial defense brigade, and a national guard brigade near settlements of Zolotoy Kolodez, Krasnoarmeysk, Oktyabrskoye, Rodinskoye, and Dimitrov of the Donetsk People's Republic.

The Ukrainian army lost an armored combat vehicle, two artillery pieces, 13 cars, and a counter-battery station. Two ammunition depots were destroyed.

Battlegroup East continued to advance deep into the enemy's defense. The manpower and equipment of the mechanized and assault brigades of the Ukrainian army were defeated near settlements of Kamyshevakha and Novokhatskoye of the Donetsk People's Republic. The Ukrainian army lost five combat armored vehicles, 11 cars, and an artillery gun. An ammunition depot and a supply depot were destroyed.

Units of Battlegroup Dnepr defeated the formations of the mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades near settlements of Kamenskoye, Primorskoye, and Malokaterinovka in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian army lost 11 vehicles, seven electronic warfare stations, and a warehouse of material resources was destroyed.

The Russian armed forces damaged a storage site of Ukraine’s Sapsan operational-tactical missiles, as well as a production workshop and a warehouse for Ukrainian drones, in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational-tactical aviation, combat unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and the artillery of battlegroups of the Russian Armed Forces inflicted damage on the storage site of Sapsan operational-tactical missiles, a production workshop and a warehouse for unmanned aerial vehicles," the report said.

Moreover, temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed forces in 146 districts were hit.

The Russian air defense systems also shot down three US-made HIMARS multiple launch rockets and 172 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles in 24 hours.