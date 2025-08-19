Kalashnikov Group outfits Skat 350M UAV with friend-or-foe system

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has outfitted its Skat 350M fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with a friend-or-foe identification system operational at a distance of over 40 km, the Company said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"The Kalashnikov Group has outfitted its Skat 350M unmanned aerial vehicle with the Russian-made remote identification system. Test flights confirmed the successful signal transmission over a distance of more than 40 km from the airfield, which considerably surpasses the performance indicators of similar models of unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement reads.

The new equipment provides two-side communications between aircraft and airport flight controllers, thus raising flight safety, it said.

The Skat 350M UAV serial-produced by the Kalashnikov Group is used to reconnoiter terrain and accompany ground operations. The drone can stay in the air for up to four hours. It has a wingspan of 3.2 meters, which enables it to accomplish objectives at various altitudes.