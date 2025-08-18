Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform scheduled flight over Barents Sea

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers conducted a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ long-range aviation performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea. The flight lasted over four hours. The crews of Su-33 aircraft of the Navy provided fighter support for the flight," the ministry said in a statement.

The crews of Russia’s long-range aircraft regularly perform flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the Northern Atlantic, the Pacific Ocean, the Baltic and Black Seas, the ministry said.

"The aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Forces perform all the flights in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace," the ministry stressed.