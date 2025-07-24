Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s headquarters in Kherson — regional governor

GENICHESK, July 24. /TASS/. Russian forces have carried out an airstrike on the Ukrainian army’s headquarters in the Kiev-controlled city of Kherson, the region’s Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Today, a high-precision airstrike was conducted on the former building of the [Ukrainian] Interior Ministry’s branch in Kherson. A meeting between Ukrainian army officers and police officers from the city of Nikolayev was taking place there at the time of the attack," he noted.

According to objective control data, Ukrainian service members tried to evacuate but their vehicles were destroyed, Saldo added.