Russian air defense systems take down 74 Ukrainian drones overnight

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Air defense systems neutralized 74 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight, including 23 over the Moscow Region with 15 of them heading toward Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Overnight, from 11:20 p.m. Moscow time (8:20 p.m. GMT - TASS) on July 20 to 7 a.m. Moscow time on July 21, air defense systems on duty intercepted and eliminated 74 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 23 UAVs - over the Moscow Region, including 15 UAVs flying toward Moscow; 14 UAVs - over the Kursk Region, 12 UAVs - over the Rostov Region, 10 UAVs - over the Bryansk Region, 10 UAVs - over the Kaluga Region, four UAVs - over the Tula Region, and one UAV - over the Lipetsk Region," the military agency said.