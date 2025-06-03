Russia’s Battlegroup West makes Ukraine lose up to 210 troops

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 210 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup West in the past day, battlegroup spokesman Ivan Bigma said.

"Units of Battlegroup West moved to more advantageous positions. They hit the forces of four Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an air mobile brigade and two territorial defense brigades near Kupyansk, Petrovka, Novy Mir, Volchy Yar, Yampol, Krasny Liman and Torskoye. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 210 troops, two tanks, a robotic platform and 13 motor vehicles," he specified.

According to Bigma, air defense units shot down 13 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, 42 drone control points, ten Starlink satellite communication stations and three ammunition depots were destroyed.