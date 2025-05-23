Belarus-made 9M318 anti-aircraft guided missile on display at MILEX 2025 first time

MINSK, May 23. /TASS/. The State Military Industry Committee of Belarus has unveiled for the first time the 9M318 anti-aircraft guided missile (AAGM) integrated into the Buk-MB2K medium-range surface-to-air missile system, showcased at the MILEX 2025 International Exhibition of Armaments and Military Equipment.

This marks the missile’s inaugural public appearance. Previously it was presented solely to President Alexander Lukashenko. In December, the State Committee for Military Industry successfully completed comprehensive testing of the missile. It is engineered to engage high-speed, maneuvering aerodynamic targets, including tactical ballistic, cruise, aircraft, anti-ship missiles, and helicopters.

The 9M318 missile features a homing warhead, enabling it to target low-reflectivity objects with high precision. Notably, its targeting system can be prepped for a subsequent engagement even before the current target is neutralized. The missile system is resilient against intensive electronic jamming and is effective against surface and radio-contrast targets. Its engagement range extends up to 70 km, with an operational altitude reaching 25 km, and it can intercept targets traveling at speeds of up to 1,200 m/s.