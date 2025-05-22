Rostec says produces remote-controlled ground drone Irbis

MINSK, May 23. /TASS/. The High Precision Systems Holding Company (part of Rostec) has produced a prototype robotic chassis Irbis, similar to the remote-controlled drone Karakal, but with a higher payload. Tests are currently underway with the installation of various combat modules, a Rostec spokesperson told TASS.

"Testing the Karakal robotic complex (RTK) continues. Also, taking into account the results, a prototype chassis was developed and manufactured - similar to the Karakal, but with a large payload capacity - the robotic chassis Irbis. These two chassis are currently being tested simultaneously with the installation of various combat modules," the spokesperson said on the sidelines of the MILEX 2025 international Arms and Military Equipment exhibition.