Foreign mercenaries fight on Ukrainian side in Volnoye Pole

DONETSK, May 16. /TASS/. Foreign mercenaries were fighting alongside the Ukrainian army in the village of Volnoye Pole in the south of the Donetsk People’s Republic, deputy commander of the assault company of the 57th separate guards motorized rifle brigade of the Vostok group of forces with the call sign Karachai told TASS.

"During radio interceptions, we heard different languages. There were a lot of different languages. There are many different nationalities, that's for sure," said the deputy commander.

He also added that the uniforms of the dead enemy soldiers had foreign stripes and chevrons.

Volnoye Pole was liberated earlier on Friday.