Belarus, Russia ready for joint exercises, these are defensive in nature — Lukashenko

MINSK, May 16. /TASS/. The upcoming joint exercises by Belarus and Russia are of defensive nature, the countries are not going to attack anyone, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with visiting Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov.

"I want to say that we are ready for the exercise. We are not hiding anything from anyone. We really demonstrate openness, that these exercises are ours and are defensive in nature," the BelTA news agency quotes Lukashenko as saying. "We're not going to attack anyone, contrary to what some people think. Well, it's their business. Let them think the way they do. We've made a decision at the level of presidents on the exercise. We discussed this issue with Vladimir Putin.".