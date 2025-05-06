IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Air defense systems have intercepted and eliminated 105 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions during the night, including 19 over the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

TASS has compiled main facts of the incident.

Scale of attack

- From 9 p.m. on May 5 Moscow time (6 p.m. GMT) until 4 a.m. on May 6, air defense systems on duty have intercepted and eliminated 105 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over the Russian regions.

- According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 32 drones were eliminated over the Bryansk Region, 22 - over the Voronezh Region, 19 - over the Moscow Region, 10 - over the Penza Region, nine - over the Kaluga Region, six - over the Belgorod Region, two each over the Lipetsk and Samara regions, and one each over the Vladimir, Kursk and Rostov regions.

Aftermath

- Debris of one of the drones heading toward Moscow dropped on Kashirskoye Highway, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

- Preliminarily, no serious damage or injuries have been recorded, first responders are working on site.

Airport restrictions

- Temporary restrictions have been introduced in the capital’s Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky airports.

- The restrictions were also in effect in the airports in Kaluga, Volgograd, Saratov, Samara, Ivanovo, Nizhny Novgorod, Yaroslavl, Kazan and Nizhnekamsk.