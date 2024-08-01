Warships of Russian, Iranian navies jointly patrol Caspian Sea

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Warships of the Russian and Iranian navies have conducted joint patrols in the Caspian Sea, the press service of Russia’s Caspian Flotilla said.

"A joint Russian-Iranian naval patrol mission has been completed in the Caspian Sea. The Russian side contributed to the mission its Project 21630 [Buyan-class] small artillery and missile ships, the Volgodonsk and the Astrakhan. The Navy of the Republic of Iran assigned the mission to the Shahid Nazeri patrol ship, the Joshan fast attack craft and the Deylaman frigate," the press service said.

During the joint patrols of the Caspian Sea’s central and northern sections, Russian and Iranian sailors tackled challenges related to protection of shipping lanes, marine traffic control and anti-piracy measures.

During the three-day mission, they held joint maneuvering, as well as practiced defending and protecting a naval task force on a maritime voyage. Russian and Iranian navy officials took command of the effort in turns.

The ships have already performed a farewell ritual and are now headed to their respective home bases.